The Mall at Partridge Creek evacuated due to threat, mall officials say

The Mall at Partridge Creek threat
WXYZ
Authorities on the scene of a threat made at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township on April 19, 2023.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:30:07-04

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A threat caused The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township to be evacuated Wednesday evening, mall officials said.

Clinton Township police told 7 Action News that they were at the mall and helicopter over the scene showed a police presence.

The mall has since been cleared and no one was injured, police said.

It's unclear at this time what kind of threat was made. Additional details were not immediately available.

7 Action News will provide more details about the incident when we learn more.

