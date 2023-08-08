Watch Now
The Pasty Fest Olympics are coming to the Upper Peninsula this month

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 12:56:23-04

The 19th annual Pasty Fest is happening in Calumet in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Aug. 19, and this year will include the first-ever Pasty Fest Olympics.

Each year, people gather in Calumet to celebrate one of Michigan's favorite food. There's a car show, art prize, a pasty eating competition and the olympics.

According to Main Street Calumet, the Pasty Fest Olympics combine the favorite past events with some new ones.

They include:

  • The Pasty Pull: Pull a truck as fast as you can 100 feet down Main Street
  • Pasty Relay Race: Teams of four work together to create one giant pasty with mixing, rolling, pinching and baking

Registration is available on the Main Street Calumet website.

