SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Pasty Shop in Southgate is closing its doors after more than two decades serving up homemade meat and vegetable-filled pastries.

The bakery, which has been on Northline Road for 26 years, will stop serving fresh, hot pasties at the end of March. Owner Laurie Miesel said the decision to step away from her life's work wasn't easy, but her family's health made it necessary.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

The Pasty Shop in Southgate is closing at the end of March after 26 years serving Downriver

"I have to worry about my health. My husband's had a couple of strokes so, I need to get out," Miesel said.

Orders have been rolling in ever since the shop announced it will close on March 31. Miesel said she tried to keep the pasty passion alive in the Southgate community by selling the business to a non-profit focused on providing jobs for people with special needs — but an unexpected rent increase made that plan unfeasible.

"I thought that I sold it to a non-profit and the landlord surprised me and raised the rent to 150% more than what I pay," Miesel said.

WXYZ

We spoke with the landlord over the phone. He said he bought the building within the last year and made a deal with the previous property owner to give Miesel a lower rent rate given her long tenure — but said any new business owner coming in would pay rent matching the other tenants in the building.

The news came as a complete surprise to loyal customers stopping in on Tuesday for their weekly fix.

"I'm disappointed, so disappointed," one woman said.

WXYZ

The closing hit especially hard for longtime customer Bryan Yurkovich, who said he has been coming to The Pasty Shop since he was about 10 years old.

"I'm shocked, you told me as I was in line and I was shocked," Yurkovich said.

"Fresh ingredients, it's quality, it's always been the same, it's always consistent, it's the best around. I've had pasties from other places but this is the best I know of. I brag about it."

Miesel said she has a message for the customers who have made the shop what it is over the years.

"That I'm sorry, but I have to do what's best for me and for my family and be able to enjoy retirement before I can't enjoy it anymore. So, I appreciate all my customers; they come in here, we talk, we hug. It's been a great business, it's been a great business, but it's time for me to go," Miesel said.

The official closing date is March 31. After this week, Miesel said she will transition to frozen orders only as she begins selling off her equipment.

——————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy