The Platform brings new restaurant, salon, brial studio & more to Detroit

The Platform, a development company in Detroit, announced it is bringing six new retailers to the Midtown and New Center area.

Those new retailers include a restaurant, bridal salon, waxing studio, fitness studio and more.

In the Woodward West building, which located off of Woodward Ave. and Mack, there will be Sugaring NY, The Eagle Food and Beer Hall, Luxe Redux Bridal Salon and PureBarre.

According to The Platform, Sugaring NY opened in August and is an organic waxing and lash studio providing all-natural removal services.

“We wanted to be part of the revitalization happening in Detroit. We are excited to be here, and to be able to offer these services in the Midtown community,” said Tracey Bryant, Owner of Sugaring NYC.

The Eagle Food and Beer Hall opened on Sept. 8 and serves up fried chicken and southern sides with cocktails and local beers. It's located at Woodward and Stimson and is the Eagle's first restaurant in Michigan. It's one of eight concepts by Thunderdome Restaurant Group which operates 40 locations across the country, including Bakersfield in the Midtown area.

“We’re excited to bring The Eagle to Detroit,” says Joe Lanni, Co-Founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group. “We felt so much love from the city after opening Bakersfield, and we always knew we wanted to bring a second concept to the area.”

Luxe Redux Bridal will open in September and bring a selection of luxury designer bridal gowns discounted 20%-90%.

“I feel fortunate to expand our brand in a city near my hometown,” said Lindsay Fork, Luxe Redux founder and CEO. “I can feel the energy, the resurgence, the presence of art, growth and promise in Detroit. Luxe Redux is excited to have this city and its people as a new home."

Popbar will be a tarditional Italian gelateria expected to open next year. They specialize in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to my hometown and open Popbar’s first Michigan location in Detroit,” said Joseph McCain, owner of Popbar. “Our product will complement Woodward West – and Midtown’s - excellent line up of retailers.”

Inside The Ellington, Pure Barre Fitness opened in a new location offering low-impact, high-intensity workouts.

Then, inside the Fisher Building, MG Studio Salon, a haircare product line and salon, celebrated its grand opening in August.

“I represent the third generation of my family in this area,” said founder Nicole J. Grant. I’ve always loved the New Center area and especially the Fisher building. Between the historic building, the theater and the people, what’s not to love about this location?”