The pros and cons of using E85 over regular gas, and how to check if you car can use it

(WXYZ) — The pain at the pump is continuing for drivers as gas prices climb and climb to new records daily. Some drivers do have a different option, and that's using E85 – flex-fuel.

E85 is an ethanol-gasoline fuel mix, usually with a ratio of 85% ethanol to 15% gasoline.

It's sold at 320 gas stations in Michigan, and the average price for E85 in the state is $4.06 per gallon, which is more than $1 per gallon cheaper on average than normal gasoline. In metro Detroit, gas prices are even cheaper.

The blend is not only saving drivers money, but one community is saving as well.

Greg Donahoe and his family own a 2017 Dodge Caravan, which takes regular and E85 blends.

“You don’t feel as stressed when gas prices rise like they are now," Donahoe said. “I would say since March 200 dollars at least by using flex-fuel.”

In Westland, all 30 cars the police department uses are flex-fuel capable, meaning it can take E85 or gasoline.

“This is an initiative that started 10 years ago,” Westland Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dawley said. “ think it is averaging like a $1.30 less than regular fuel — so going back 30 days we have purchased about 5,000 gallons of E85, so that is $6,500 in savings just in those 30 days.”

Saving money isn't the only upside. E85 is made from ethanol, which is derived from corn, so it's better for the environment and makes the country less dependent on foreign entities.

The catch is that you have to have a flex-fuel vehicle. Do not fill up with E85 if you don't have one.

“There could be lean conditions in your engine, basically your engine is not getting enough fuel because there has to be a way to compensate because ethanol burns a little differently, your engine and to be programmed to use it or you could face engine damage," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

He suggests checking the car's manual to confirm what gasoline types the car can take.

E85 does get less mileage than regular gas, however, it's a matter of crunching the numbers, according to De Haan. He said if E85 is at a 20% discount or greater compared to gasoline, it may be worth it.

The fuel can also run in short supply, and sometimes gas stations can have the pump shut off.

"Another dealer, an independent dealer I know who carries it, he has been out for a couple of weeks," Donahoe said.

E15 is another option for drivers and it's more car-friendly. Any car later than 2001 should be safe to fill up, but still check the manual. However, just like E85, E15 runs in even shorter supply.