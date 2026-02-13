'The signs were there': Na'Ziyah Harris' family demands further accountability in her murder case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At his pre-trial conference Thursday, suspected murderer Jarvis Butts pleaded guilty to killing Na'Ziyah Harris, 13. He will serve 35 to 60 years in prison minimum.

Even with a confession in hand, Na'Ziyah's family said they are not finished fighting. They are now calling for a deeper investigation into the systems and individuals they believe paved the way for this tragedy.

'The signs were there': Na'Ziyah Harris' family demands further accountability

"Knowing something, feeling something, and then having it confirmed, it’s a different type of pain," Kewana Morton, Na'Ziyah's cousin, told 7 News Detroit.

Investigators believe Butts killed Na'Ziyah to cover his tracks after impregnating her. As part of a plea deal, Butts also pleaded guilty to five other cases of sexual assault.

"He will serve that 60 years if we have anything to do with it. He will die in prison," Jernell Smith-Holland, Na'Ziyah's great aunt, told 7 News Detroit.

She said she wanted to see a life sentence but believes getting him off the streets is a win for his other young victims currently grappling with trauma. However, the family’s focus is now shifting toward accountability for those who failed to protect the 13-year-old.

"Jarvis was not the only person at fault. She would have never been in his hands if she hadn't been neglected or endangered. The signs were there; the warnings and complaints were there. CPS has the complaints. Detroit police have the complaints," Smith-Holland said.

CPS has acknowledged that prior complaints were submitted. Detroit police also admitted to 7 News Detroit that the department failed to investigate a 2022 claim that butts had touched Na'Ziyah inappropriately.

"The people responsible for Na’Ziyah lied. They need to be held responsible just as much as Jarvis. We have other children who may go back into the hands of the people who put them in harm’s way. We cannot do this. I’m tired of the ball being dropped," Smith-Holland said.

While Butts has confessed, Na'Ziyah's body has still not been recovered. 7 News Detroit spoke with legal expert Todd Perkins about the details of the plea deal.

"My understanding is that, in order to take advantage of this plea, information had to have already been provided," Perkins said.

He offered a word of encouragement to the family as they continue to push for accountability.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Don’t stop. I think about the mothers who have lost kids where nothing was done, but they just don’t stop and eventually, something breaks," Perkins said.

Smith-Holland replied, "Thank you very much. We don't plan on stopping. We're going to keep moving forward."

Butts is scheduled for sentencing on March 12.