The Spirit of Detroit is covered & undergoing restoration work. Here's what's being done

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People going through Downtown Detroit this month will notice the iconic Spirit of Detroit statue is covered up. The reason? Routine maintenance.

Signs outside of the Spirit of Detroit say the sculpture is undergoing a restoration of the bronze and gold leaf and then the re-application of patina.

See video of the Spirit of Detroit restoration from our tower cam in the video below

Video shows restoration work on the Spirit of Detroit

The statue, which was sculpted by Marshall M. Fredericks in Oslo, was dedicated on Sept. 23, 1956.

According to the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, when he created Spirit of Detroit, he applied a protective patina to prevent corrosion.

A patina is a natural, or artificially applied, protective layer on metal that protects it from corrosion. However, outdoor exposure can cause the patina to become uneven or damaged over time. During conservation, the sculpture is assessed for structural issues, which are addressed while the patina is off. Repatination restores the protective layer, preventing further corrosion and ensuring the sculpture’s longevity," the website reads.

Every 15 years, maintenance must be performed to clean the bronze and reapply the "green patina."

Museum curators will inspect the statue when it's completely stripped, and a protective screen will be installed to protect the base.

The work is being completed by Restoration Artist Robert Zahorsky.

The website shows the Spirit of Detroit statue from this year with darkened patina. It also shows the expected photo showing the expectation of what it will look like with fresh patina, "keeping in mind the artist's intent."

According to officials, they expect the restoration to be complete by mid-September.