The Taylor Swift experience is all about friendship — and these two Swifties prove it

(WXYZ) — Taylor Swift fans have descended on Detroit, and have been outside all day today complimenting each other, and talking about their favorite songs.

This experience is all about friendship and we met two friends today who have the most amazing “meet cute” story thanks to the music superstar.

Kayla Fisher is from Iowa and Keileigh Robinson is from Canada. They’re two friends who never would have met if it wasn’t for Taylor Swift.

"We met at the 1989 Tour in Chicago, and I was there with my mom and we had actually won first row seats, but we didn’t want our 13th row seats to sit empty, so I in my heels walked to the very top of Soldier Field," said Fisher.

Sitting at the top of the stadium was Keileigh and her mom. Kayla and her mom gave them their 13th row seats — and if you’re a Swiftie, you know that’s an important number.

"We couldn’t stop shacking the entire time walking down," said Keileigh. "We both cried, we all cried and now 8 years later, we’re here together today."

And this time it’s Keileigh who surprised Kayla.

She survived the great Ticketmaster war and bought tickets for the two to go to the Detroit Eras concert together.

"When she called me and said she had an extra ticket for me I immediately started crying and I was like yes, I didn’t even check my calendar I was like I’ll be there. So I drove 8 hours yesterday and met her at her house," said Kayla.

There’s just one pivotal difference in tonight’s group; Kayla’s mom won’t be here in person. She’s passed since the 1989 Tour.

Kayla tells us Taylor Swift was a way they used to bond — so tonight, she’ll be wearing a special jacket, with it on she feels that her mom is with them, bringing things full circle, and making this friendship group whole.

"I made a jacket and it goes 'and here’s to my mamaaa' and then I always say 'I wish you were here for all this drama!' which is part of the lyrics," said Kayla.

It's an amazing story of friendship and that truly is what Taylor Swift fandom is all about.

In fact, one of her song lyrics is “make the friendship bracelets,” and her fans are definitely doing that.

Fans have spent months making hundreds of friendship bracelets to trade and give out at Ford Field.

