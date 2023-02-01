The White Stripes, The Spinners among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

(WXYZ) — The White Stripes and The Spinners are among the 2023 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the hall announced on Wednesday.

To be eligible, bands and artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

That means The White Stripes were nominated in their first year of eligibility.

Other nominees include:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Detroit rocker Jack White and drummer Meg White formed The White Stripes in Detroit in 1997 and they reimagined garage rock into the 21st century.

The band released its first self-titled album in 1999 and re-released "White Blood Cells" in 2002 under a major label. They performed one last time on Late Night with Conan O'Brien before dissolving in 2011.

The Spinners were formed in Ferndale and eventually settled into a five-man lineup with Henry Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobbie Smith and Philippé Wynne.

The band started with Tri-Phi Records before the label was bought out by Motown Records, and the band is still putting out albums, with the most recent being "Round the Block and Back Again" in 2021.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Fans can participate in the induction process through the fan vote, which runs through April 28. Fans can vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland.

Inductees will be announced in May.