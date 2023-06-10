Watch Now
News

Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' has died in federal prison

Theordore Kaczynski
ELAINE THOMPSON/AP
FILE - In this June 21, 1996, file photo, Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. marshals prepare to take him down steps at the federal courthouse to a waiting vehicle in Helena, Mont. In handwritten letters to hundreds of supporters and curiosity seekers, Kaczynski expressed shock over the 9/11 attacks and wrote that he preferred Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential race. Kaczynski also wrote to pen pals from federal prison in Colorado asking for more information about Osama bin Laden and the origins of al-Qaida, and has relied on others to inform him about the rise of the Internet and social media. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Theordore Kaczynski
KACZYNSKI
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 13:07:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," has died in federal prison, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina. A cause of death was not immediately known.

He had been moved to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.

Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning