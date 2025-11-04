There's a chance for snow—yes, snow, this weekend in metro Detroit!

(WXYZ) — Good news if you're a snow lover in metro Detroit — there’s a chance we’ll see some light snow this weekend, as temperatures drop from a system moving in. Here’s a breakdown of what’s causing it, when to expect it, and how much snow we might see.

What's the setup?

A colder air mass is forecast to dive into our region, with highs dropping into the 40s and overnight temps approaching the 20s & 30s. For perspective, Sunday's forecast shows a daytime high of 42° with a low around 27°. While the numbers will be dropping, rain will be in the area, which puts us in the transition zone for some of it to switch to snow. While southeast Michigan is not primarily a heavy “lake-effect snow” zone like some parts of western and northern Michigan, the influence of cold air over the Great Lakes will enhance snow showers.

From a climate perspective, snow tends to make its first measurable appearance in mid-November for the Detroit area.

Mike Taylor Snow Climate

So, we’re on the edge of the season when the atmosphere starts flirting with snow, making “switch-over” events (rain → snow) quite possible.

How much snow might we see?

Historically, for Detroit, November is very modest when it comes to snow: the 30-year average snowfall for November is about 2.6 inches.

Given the forecast and timing, this event is unlikely to dump large totals. An early call scenario is a dusting to perhaps 1 inch across parts of metro Detroit, maybe a localized higher amount if there’s a band of snow that lingers. It’s also entirely possible that things stay mostly rain or a rain/sleet mix with only minimal snow accumulation (if any) — especially if the ground remains above freezing.

Mike Taylor Snow Potential

One note of caution: If roads remain wet and the ground falls below freezing Sunday night to Monday morning, we could have some sneaky areas of ice impacting the commute.

Takeaway for Metro Detroit

Expect colder weather, with a moderate chance of snow Sunday into Monday. Don’t bet on a big event yet — think light accumulations, if any. If you see any flakes, this will likely be the first noticeable snow of the season for Detroit. Ground conditions and temperature will dictate how much sticks.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

