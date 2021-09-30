Watch
News

There's a chance to see the Northern Lights in Michigan on Thursday & Friday night

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Jones on Twitter
The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Northern Lights over Michigan.jpeg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 08:35:59-04

(WXYZ) — Look to the skies over the next couple of nights as there is a chance to see the Northern Lights.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor, the best locations to see the Northern Lights are in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

We are expecting clear skies, which could make it easier to see them depending on where you are.

The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center did predict a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm after a coronal mass ejection from Sept. 28.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website