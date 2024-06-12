These 36 roads will undergo pavement preservation in Macomb County this summer

The Macomb County Department of Roads announced the roads that will be targeted for the pavement preservation program, with three dozen primary and local roadways to see work.

According to the department, the program uses a mix of preventative maintenance and rehabilitation solutions including asphalt and concrete repairs, crack sealing, chip sealing and other resurfacing measures.

“The Department of Roads uses a full mix of comprehensive maintenance strategies and makes data-driven investments to enhance the quality and longevity of our roadways,” Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel said in a statement.. “The pavement preservation program reflects our commitment to delivering cost-effective and sustainable solutions for the motoring public."

“Performing preventative maintenance work on roads that are in good to fair condition is a strategic and cost-effective way to improve and extend the service life of our roadways,” MCDR Director Bryan Santo added. “Identifying and addressing minor issues before they turn into significant concerns reduces the need for reconstruction work and the high costs associated with major projects.”

The schedule for each project will vary based on location, and they are typically completed within three weeks of work starting. Roads will remain open to traffic with intermittent lane closures and flagging when possible.

Below is a list of the projects.



Project Location Type of Work Community 14 Mile Road Ryan Road to Dequindre Road Crack sealing Sterling Heights and Warren 14 Mile Road Mound Road to Van Dyke Avenue (M-53) Crack sealing Sterling Heights and Warren 21 Mile Road North Avenue to Card Road Crack sealing Macomb Township 22 Mile Road Romeo Plank to Heydenreich Road Crack sealing Macomb Township 26 Mile Road Van Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Jewell Road Crack sealing Shelby Township and

Washington Township 26 Mile Road M-19 to Kirkham Drain Crack sealing Chesterfield Township,

Lenox Township and New Haven 32 Mile Road Dequindre Road to east of Fisher Road Crack sealing Bruce Township and

Washington Township Academy Drive Mound Road to West Point Drive Concrete pavement repair Washington Township Armada Ridge Road ½ Mile west of Russ Road to

½ mile east of Welding Road Crack sealing Richmond Township Crosswind Lane and

Trailway Drive Luzerne Drive Concrete pavement repair Macomb Township Elizabeth Road Hall Road (M-59) to Brywood Court Concrete pavement repair Clinton Township Garfield Road 14 Mile Road to Utica Road Crack sealing Fraser Haverhill Drive Tilch Road to Chrys Road Concrete pavement repair Macomb Township Hayes Road 23 Mile Road intersection Concrete pavement repair Macomb Township and

Shelby Township Hayes Road 18 Mile Road intersection Concrete pavement repair Clinton Township and

Sterling Heights Kelly Road 14 Mile Road to Davidson Road Concrete pavement repair Fraser Little Mack Avenue 15 Mile Road to Armada Court Crack sealing Clinton Township Little Mack Avenue Weybridge Street to Groesbeck Highway (M-97) Crack sealing Clinton Township Murray Street Union Lake Road to Jefferson Avenue Crack sealing Harrison Township North Pointe Parkway Ashland Avenue and North Willowood Drive Concrete pavement repair Harrison Township Ponchartrain Street Jefferson Avenue to dead end Crack sealing Harrison Township Powell Road 32 Mile Road to 33 Mile Road Crack sealing Armada Township, Bruce

Township, and Romeo Shelby Road 25 Mile Road to Stony Creek

Metropark entrance Crack sealing Shelby Township West Road Mound Road to Van Dyke Avenue Crack sealing Washington Township Whitby Way 25 Mile Road to Sutherland Lane Concrete pavement repair Shelby Township Windemere Drive Hillsboro Drive to Heydenreich Road Concrete pavement repair Macomb Township Cottrell Street Harper Avenue to Jefferson Avenue Asphalt preservation and

resurfacing Clinton Township and

Harrison Township 21 Mile Road I-94 to Jefferson Avenue Longitudinal joint repair Chesterfield Township Shelby Road 22 Mile Road to Olen Street Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Shelby Township West Utica Road Gable Inn to west of Dequindre Road Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Shelby Township Sutton Road Callens Road to Jefferson Avenue Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Chesterfield Township 34 Mile Road Van Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Fisher Road Asphalt preservation and chip sealing Bruce Township Ebeling Road Van Dyke Avenue (M-53) to McKay Road Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Bruce Township 30 Mile Road Van Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Kildare Drive Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Washington Township Donahue Street 17 Mile Road to Terra Bella Street Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Clinton Township Deziel Street Harper Avenue to Clinton Township line Asphalt preservation and resurfacing Clinton Township

To help road users navigate Macomb County construction work, the public can subscribe to the Macomb Work Zone – a weekly email from MCDR to keep motorists informed and up to date of what's happening on the roadways. Motorists can also sign up to receive email and text alerts for real-time construction [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] and traffic [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] updates at macombgov.org/roads [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].

For a list of Macomb County construction projects [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com], locations [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] and information, visit macombgov.org/roads [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].

Photos and videos of Macomb County construction work are available online [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].