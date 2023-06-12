These are the 15 best private golf courses in Michigan in 2023

Golfweek released its list of the best private golf courses in each state on Monday, and the 15 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.

Golfweek said the list comes from an international panel of raters that continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria from a scale of 1-10.

Below are the best private courses in Michigan

1. Crystal Downs in Frankfort

2. Oakland Hills (South) in Bloomfield Hills

3. Kingsley Club in Kingsley

4. Dunes Club in New Buffalo

5. Franklin Hills in Franklin

T6. Lost Dunes in Bridgman

T6. Meadowbrook in Northville

T6. Indianwood (Old) in Lake Orion

9. Wuskowhan Player's Club in West Olive

10. Barton Hills in Ann Arbor

Last week, Golfweek released the top public courses in Michigan.

All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

