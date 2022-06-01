These are the 20 best public golf courses in Michigan in 2022

(WXYZ) — Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state on Wednesday, and the 20 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list was judged by a nationwide network of raters, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.

All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

Check out the list below

1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia

2. Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette

3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon

4. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon

5. Eagle Eye in Bath Township

6. Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia

7. Boone Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey

8. Belvedere in Charlevoix

9. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta

10. Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris

11. Pilgrim’s Run in Pierson

12. University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor

13. American Dunes in Grand Haven

14. Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor

15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus

16. TimberStone in Iron Mountain

17. Orchards in Washington Township

18. Treetops (Signature Course) in Gaylord

19. Diamond Springs in Hamilton

20. Sage Run in Bark River

