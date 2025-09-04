These are the best roads in metro Detroit to see fall colors in 2025

(WXYZ) — With fall moving in and the leaves changing soon, the County Road Association of Michigan has released its list of the top local roads for fall colors across Michigan.

Peak conditions for fall colors are expected to begin in early October and last through November, starting in the Upper Peninsula and moving south.

“Taking a fall color tour down a county road is a great way to spend an afternoon,” CRA CEO Denise Donohue said in a statement. “Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”

In metro Detroit, there are plenty of great spots to view the

Southeast Michigan (Oct. 25 – Nov. 8)

Macomb County



24 Mile Road between Mound Road and Shelby Road

M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road

Tillson Street between Sisson Street and South Main Street

Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Macomb Orchard Trail (northern Macomb County)

Oakland County

Independence Township:



Rattalee Lake between Ellis and M-15

Hadley Road between M-15 and Shappie

Shappie Road between Hadley and Perry Lake Road

Pine Knob Road between Sashabaw and Clarkston Road

Commerce Township:



Wixom Road – Charm to Sleeth/Duck Lake intersection

Richardson Road – Martin Parkway to Newton

Wise Road – Canal to Carrol Lake

White Lake Township:



Porter Road

Pontiac Lake Road to Cuthbert to White Lake Road (This route you see beautiful foliage, White Lake and Ruggles Farm)

Gale Road

McKeachie Road

Orion Township:



Scripps Road between M-24 and Joslyn Road

Greenshield Road Joslyn Road to Kern Road (both sides of M-24 and it is a Natural Beauty Road)

Kern Road Silverbell to Clarkston Road

Oxford Township:



Delano Road (from Ray Road to Davison Lake Road) – Natural Beauty Road

Ray Road (0.65 mile east of North Oxford Road to Lake George Road in Addison Township) – Natural Beauty Road

Southfield:



Beverly Road from 13½ Mile to 14 Mile Road that passes by the Evans Nature Preserve

Washtenaw County



Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

Wayne County

