These are the illnesses local docs are seeing as kids go back to school

(WXYZ) — As many parents know, the kickoff to the new school year can also kick off a series of visits to the doctor's office.

Whether it's the little kids who are still learning proper hand hygiene, or old kids sharing clothes and accessories - the potential ailments facing kids change as they age.

One thing is for sure, they all kick into high gear when class is in session.

To help families stay on top of potential illnesses that lie ahead, I checked in with a local pediatrician about common classroom contagions.

It's a familiar story to the doctors At Shelby Pediatric Associates in Shelby Township. They're still seeing end-of-summer illnesses

"Stomach flu, as well as a few minor upper respiratory mixed in with some COVID," Dr. Salvatore Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia says his office is also seeing some Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which lasts from summer through early autumn. It's typically a disease that affects small children, but Ventimiglia says he's also seeing it in kids as old as middle school.

"Probably from lack of exposure over the last two years or so with isolation and social distancing with COVID," he said.

He also expects to see RSV in the weeks ahead. it causes bronchiolitis.

"That would give a distinctive cough and wheezing that that that tends to last for a while," he said.

Ventimiglia also says parents should be on the lookout for strep throat characterized by a sore throat that develops quickly, pain when swallowing, swollen tonsils and red spots the back of the mouth. Lice are also making a comeback when school's back in session.

Parents of high school and college-aged kids need to make sure older kids get a meningococcal booster along with meningococcal type B. That's the strain that can sweep through college dormitories and can be fatal.

He also says we should all get the annual flu vaccine, including those young healthy high school and college students.

"Because that too will spread quickly in dormitories and can really knock some kids down for a long time," he said.

Sports injuries also increase as kids go back to school. Ventimiglia says warming up properly is a great way to reduce injuries and listening to your body is key.

If you have pain, stop, and find out what's going on so you don't make your injury worse and lengthen the time you're out of action.