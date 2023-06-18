These are the Instagram DMs from 19-year-old U.P. teen arrested for alleged mass killing plans

MICHIGAN — The FBI has arrested a teenager in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for anti-Semitic threats.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office 19-year-old Seann Pietila of Pickford, Michigan, was charged in a criminal complaint with transmitting a communication threatening to hurt someone.

The messages, detailed in the criminal complaint are disturbing to read.

The criminal complaint says the messages were sent on Instagram, in them Pietila talks about his frustration with girls, his plans to kill people, and he even mentions an East Lansing synagogue by name.

"He wanted to create another Pittsburgh is what was my reaction," said West Bloomfield State Representative Noah Arbit.

Representative Arbit is Jewish himself, he told us when he read through the criminal complaint, "Well it was terrifying, as a Jew, it’s terrifying."

The complaint includes pictures of Pietila and a picture of the note app on his phone.

The note app lists East Lansing Synagogue, Shaarey Zedek Congregation and the date March 15, 2024.

It's written in the complaint that the date was originally 2023.

Below the synagogue and date are a list of weapons: "Two Stag-15's, 12 gauge shotgun and two back up Glock 18's AND a Akm full auto conversion."

"It is dark, commented Arbit.

It remains dark throughout the complaint.

The 43 pages contain dozens of alleged Instagram direct messages where Pietila talks about girls saying; "She’s been ignoring me constantly and just been being a dry texter. But yeah I’m just done at this point. Fuck this world and everything in it. I’m gonna start making plans soon, just gotta buy a few more things."

One text talks about his classmates; "At school today there's this kid that likes to kick me and shadow box against me and I was hanging out with a teacher when he came pretending to punch me after that kid leaves the teacher goes I've seen people like you before you go home and plan all the things you'd do to him and ik you could easy kill him I can see how you look at him when he comes."

Many messages talk about getting guns, "Real though so do I only wish there was easier ways to get guns here bc I really need some at this point man I done with everything as well."

The messages also talk about how Pietila allegedly plans to kill; "Dam man that's really sucks bro that girl I showed you a few weeks ago is such a pain as well she snaps me like 4 times a day barely talks to me I'm just sick of her and everyone else bro, it's gonna be a shame man when you do it as in I'll miss you man but it's great more your doing it make sure your 100% ready like you've gotta go a see how many people go bc if it's a low number your getting life no matter what like look at Payton 6 kills now has life."

There is derogatory language towards the Jewish and African American communities throughout the messages.

Arbit said, "Hatred against Jewish people is real. It is real, it is dangerous, and it’s often the gateway drug to much worse."

Court records indicate that Pietila faces up to five years in federal prison and up to three years of supervised release if convicted.

Arbit said he doesn't think this is strong enough.

Tuesday, his legislation "The Michigan Hate Crime Act" will be voted on in the State House aiming to strengthen and expand Michigan's existing laws against acts like these and others.

He says the goal is to make it known, hate crimes have strong consequences in Michigan.

"Right now in the State of Michigan hate crimes against gay people, against disabled people, against the elderly, cannot be prosecuted," said Arbit. "So making sure we’re expanding it and strengthening penalties."

Pietila is scheduled for a detention and preliminary hearing on Junne 22 in federal court in Grand Rapids.