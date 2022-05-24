These are the Michigan laws boaters need to know about ahead of the summer

(WXYZ) — The unofficial start to summer begins next week after Memorial Day, but the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters of safety and laws that they should be aware of when out on the water.

It comes as President Joe Biden issued a proclamation that this week is National Boating Safety Week, and while it's about having fun on the water, it's also about staying safe.

We went out with law enforcement on a boat, and the one thing they want people to avoid doing is drinking while driving the boat. Not only is it dangerous, it can also be deadly.

There are also some interesting laws on the books in Michigan while you're out on the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard is always looking – and they are on the water and have eyes on the sky. Second class Maritime Enforcement Specialist Christian Hutchission said it's all about safety on the water.

"Typically the thing we run into is unfortunately people who have had a little to much to drink out on the water," Hutchission said.

The same rule of .08 blood-alcohol content for driving applies to the water.

When it comes to smoking marijuana – that's a big no.

"In the state of Michigan, you can recreationally use marijuana. You can not on the water out here. You can't have it with you. You can't be smoking it or anything like that," he said.

Boaters also need life jackets on the boat. How many depends on how many people are on board. You need one for each person, and if you have a small child on board you need a life jacket that fits the child.

A law that went into effect in 2021 is an engine kill switch law. It targets boats made after 2020 that are 26 feet or less in length with an engine of 3 or more horsepower. If it's not attached, you could get a ticket of up to $500.

Just ask Alan Strickland, who fishes in tournaments on the Great Lakes. His boat, which is older, does have a kill switch and says it's a must.

"If you're in a tournament. It's mandatory you have life jackets and a kill switch before you take off," Strickland said.

Also, when you're going kayaking or paddleboarding, let friends and family know of your plan and where you're going. Wear a bright-colored life jacket, even for watersports like tubing or wakeboarding. It's easier for other boaters to see you.

If you don't have a marine radio, go get one. It's the quickest way to call for help if you're in distress.