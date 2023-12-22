Watch Now
These are the top 10 baby names in 2023 in metro Detroit

Posted at 9:43 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 09:43:32-05

Corewell Health has released the top baby names for 2023 in Southeast Michigan. The health system said it will have delivered about 30,000 babies across the state by the end of the year.

For the second straight year, Corewell said that Noah topped the list of boy's names. For girls, the top name was Charlotte.

Below are the top 10 names for girls and boys born at the seven Corewell Health hospitals in metro Detroit.

Top boy names

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Lucas
  4. Luca
  5. Benjamin
  6. Leo
  7. Ali
  8. Theodore
  9. Jack
  10. Henry

Top girl names

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Amelia
  4. Mila
  5. Emma
  6. Gianna
  7. Isabella
  8. Sophia
  9. Nora
  10. Ava
