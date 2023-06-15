These are the top cities for first-time homebuyers in metro Detroit

The hottest cities in the area for first-time homebuyers are spread throughout metro Detroit.

RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan released its list of the top 10 cities for first-time homebuyers.

The company reviews the number of sales, median sales price and days on the market for communities throughout the area.

“Despite inflation pressures and rising mortgage rates, there is still strong demand from first-time buyers throughout metro Detroit,” RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan President Jeanette Schneider said in a statement. “Whether it’s a new job, a marriage or divorce, there will always be life events that necessitate moving and buying a home. Our ranking illustrates the hot points our agents and brokers are seeing throughout the region.”

Taylor came in with the lowest median sales price of the top 10, while Farmington Hills came in with the highest median sales price in the top 10.

Livonia is the city where the most homes were sold to first-time home buyers this year.

Below is the list of the top 10 cities, ranked by median sales.