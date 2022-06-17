These carpooling programs in metro Detroit hope to save people money on gas

(WXYZ) — More people are turning to carpool programs to save money on gas, and there are a few local programs in southeast Michigan that can help.

One is through The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG). It’s called Commuter Connect. Here are some of the benefits:

Matches you with people who live in southeast Michigan. There are currently thousands of people in the program, so there are options for people to choose from based on location.

You can take advantage of the program if you work full-time or if you have a flexible work schedule.

Pairs you up with people for free, however, it is up to you and your carpool partner to figure out the costs.

Incentives for people using the program, including free Uber or Lyft ride home if an emergency pops up and you have to rearrange your carpooling plans.

The other program is called MichiVan, which is a partnership with The Michigan Department of Transportation and Enterprise. Here are their benefits:

Allows anywhere from 5 to 15 people to share a van.

Riders do pay a fee of anywhere from $55 to $100, depending on the length of the trip and the number of people in the van.

Vanpools usually meet at one of MDOTS 243 carpool lots.

Usually operates through employers, but they will still take people whose companies are not a part of the program.



Two pieces of advice: First, check with your employer to see if they offer any type of carpooling program through the company. Second, meet up with a carpooling buddy for coffee before you start. If you don’t know them, it’s a good idea to make sure you will both get along.