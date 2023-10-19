'They support us': Local restaurants step up to help striking workers

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local restaurants say United Auto Workers employees supported them when times got tough during COVID-19 and now, they're returning the favor by offering striking workers free and reduced meals and use of their restrooms.

Currently, there are multiple strikes happening in Michigan: workers with the Big Three, Blue Cross Blue Shield and — most recently — casinos. While some are heading into a few days of striking, others have been on the picket line for weeks, and they are starting to feel the financial strain.

Sharmaine Williams works for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Detroit and has been on strike for over a month, surviving on the $500 weekly strike pay. She says some of her colleagues have had a tough few weeks financially.

“Definitely have to maneuver or pick which bill you want to pay this time, so it can be stressful," Williams said.

Knowing how tough it has been for strikers, surrounding restaurants have now stepped up to help. Loco’s Tex-Mex Grille in Greektown is offering discounts on select food and drinks for strikers and is opening up their restrooms for strikers as well.

“They support us," Loco’s Tex-Mex Grille server Christina Meyers said. "So why wouldn’t we support them?”

The support stretches further than just the compounds of downtown Detroit. Chuck Speckman is the owner of Jillian’s Coney Island and Grille in Chesterfield Township. He's offering free meals to all children of striking UAW auto workers in the New Baltimore, Chesterfield and Mount Clemens area.

He says the community was there for him during COVID-19 and helped his restaurant. Now, he's ready to do the same.

“I shouldn’t be here. It should’ve been lights out, so it’s the least I could do," Speckman said. “I remember a long time ago a guy tells me, it takes a village, and it’s true. It’s absolutely true.”