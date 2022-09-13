Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.

Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.

To put the crime spree in perspective, data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shows that in all of 2021, 193 firearms were stolen from Michigan federally-licensed shops during burglaries.

“They drove it straight through the front," said Spencer Wong, the owner of Armed in Michigan gun shop in Westland. "Eight people started running in, grabbing as much stuff as they can, smashing everything.”

In less than a minute, the owner says about 50 guns were stolen.

“They've sure been here because they got the good stuff," Wong said. "They got the expensive stuff.”

Wong says long guns and mainly pistols were taken. Those weapons are now in the hands of criminals.

“It hurts. It truly does hurt because whatever they do with their guns, we don't know what they’re going to do or where they’re going to do it at,” Wong said.

The second incident happened around the same time about 8 miles away in Dearborn Heights, where thieves drove through the front of a CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan on West Warren Street.

ATF and Dearborn Heights police shared photos of the suspects who returned the very next night, again driving through the store. In total, another 50 guns were stolen.

“They don’t care, they’ll just come," Wong said. "It’s kind of savage. They’ll do whatever they want. They don't care.”

As for Wong’s shop, he says plenty of security was already in place. Clearly, more might now be needed.

“We have metal shutters that go down on all the windows. The only way to get in here is to drive through it,” Wong said. "We even have a barricade (in back) because we didn’t think anyone would be crazy enough to drive through the front... but we will be putting more stuff around the building to make sure no one can drive through it again.”

If you recognize anyone involved in the Dearborn Heights burglary, the ATF is putting out a $20,000 reward for information.

You can contact the Detroit ATF tips office at 888-ATF-TIPS.