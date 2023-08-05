Thieves target cars as moviegoers watch 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rash of thefts in the past couple weeks appear to be tied to the release of the summer’s hottest films, according to Southgate police.

It’s been happening outside movie theaters including one on Trenton Road in Southgate.

Police are now issuing a warning of what to look out for.

“People are forgetting to hit the lock button. Some vehicles if they leave valuables viewable through a window, the window may be smashed out,” Lt. Robert Lukofsky said.

Earlier Friday, 7 Action News was there as Tiffany Casares was transported to the Wayne County Jail. Casares is charged with breaking and entering an automobile, stealing a financial transaction device, illegal use, larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

One customer responded by telling us “I just try to keep anything valuable off the seats, hide it.”

Another customer said, “I wouldn’t normally think about that besides just locking it. I wouldn’t assume it would happen.”

Police say the crimes aren’t limited to one community and some victims had catalytic converters taken as well. Police say thieves could be taking into account, that some customers are now choosing to remain in the theater for five to six hours to watch both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“One arrest is not the end of the problem, but we are definitely addressing it,” Lukofsky said.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the past couple weeks.

Casares is being held on 10% of a $15,000 bond and ordered to remain on a tether if released.

Police are continuing stepped up patrols and are reminding people to use their trunk if they have to put away valuables.