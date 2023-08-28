2023 Detroit Jazz Festival: Everything you need to know

The Detroit Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Detroit this Labor Day weekend.

For over 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has celebrated the city's history of jazz music.

The festival features stages throughout Detroit, including the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage at Cadillac Square and several stages at Hart Plaza.

“The change this year allows for larger audiences and increased access to all of our artist performances,” says Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins. “In addition, whatever cost savings are realized will go toward maintaining and growing the incredible artist lineup at the Detroit Jazz Festival. We are excited about this year’s amazing jazz festival in downtown Detroit for so many on Labor Day weekend.”

This year also has Detroit Jazz Festival jam sessions at Cliff Bell's, held Friday and Saturday nights.

Check out the full lineup below.