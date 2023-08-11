3-day 'Good Moves, Good Grooves' event on the Detroit Riverfront this weekend

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a three-day event this weekend called Good Moves, Good Grooves.

There will be musical performances, a basketball tournament, sports showcase and much more.

The three-day celebration will happen at Cullen Plaza and Milliken State Park and Harbor along the Detroit Riverfront.

It kicks off Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. with musical performances. Motown Museum's "Rivertown Revue" from Hittsville Next will perform some of the biggest Motown hits, followed by The Commodores performing.

Saturday will bring a 3V3 in the D youth three-on-three basketball tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, there will be musical performances at 6 p.m. from Detroit songstress Kimmie Horne and four-time Grammy winner Deniece Williams.

Sunday brings a sports showcase with a family fun run, a one-mile run down the riverfront, at 12 p.m. There will also be an opportunity for kids to check out a variety of sports and outdoor activities including hockey, lacrosse, horseback riding, soccer, boxing, tennis, yoga and more.

All events are free and open to the public, and food trucks will be available for food and drinks. Free parking is available at the River East Garage at the corner of Atwater and Rivard streets.