A complete guide of family-friendly activities at the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do with your family this weekend, the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix has you covered.

The festival featuring world-class racing, cars and live music takes place on the streets of Downtown Detroit from May 30-June 1. In it's third summer back in Detroit, Grand Prix organizers plan to offer new experiences for fans, including more rooftop views and expanded fan zones.

Here's a list of important times and activities, in chronological order:



Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, and fans will be able to watch all three racing series, starting with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Friday morning.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will also have open practice sessions on Friday morning, with drivers getting a feel for the 1.7-mile, nine-turn street circuit. Drivers from that series will be available for an autograph session in the GM Renaissance Center Wintergarden from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Saturday's events include the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with the INDY NXT by Firestone race and the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix happening on Sunday.

Saturday night will feature a pair of powerhouse EDM concerts at Cadillac Square. EVAN GIAA takes the stage at 6:15 p.m., openiong for GRYFFIN. Tickets for those concerts can be purchased at this link.

Fans can also take part in free activation zones on Woodward Avenue, Spirit Plaza and Hart Plaza, all of which are open on Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those activation zones will include interactive games, free ice cream, and guest appearances with surprise Detroit sports legends all weekend. The Michigan Science Center will also have hands-on STEM activities in the experience, and the Small Business Straightaway on Woodward will highlight local entrepreneurs.

At Hart Plaza, attendees can participate in giveaways from Verizon and Javahouse, and kids and get behind the wheel of an Indy Car. Fans will also be able to buy official merchandise, take in panoramic views from the Pratt Miller Patio, and catch the Mountain Bike Stunt Show, led by Andrei Burton, an eight-time Guinness World Record holder who will be performing everyday.

Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, Andiamo Catering, and Faygo pop.

The rooftop viewing experience will return, with ticketholders being able to enjoy views from four designated areasL: Center Garage with views of turns 4-7 and the Detroit River, Port Atwater Garage (views of turns 8-9), Franklin Garage (turn 9 and the action in the pits) and the River East Garage, a new view of the finish line, the pit exit and Turn 1.

You can buy tickets at this link or by calling the ticket hotline at (888)-811-PRIX. You can also learn more info about the Grand Prix at this link.