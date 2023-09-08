An off-roading adventure: Detroit 4Fest coming to Holly Oaks ORV Park this weekend

(WXYZ) — Get ready for a family-friendly off-roading adventure. The fifth annual Detroit 4Fest is happening at Holly Oaks Off-Road Vehicle Park September 8 through September 10.

According to 4Fest’s website, most vehicles made for off-roading are welcome. Motorcycles and ATVs are not allowed.

4Fest offers trails to explore, hills, rock courses and just acres to show off your skills.

At the event, guests will have the ability to drive trucks and UTV models from Jeep, Polaris, Ford, Honda and more. There’s a vendor village, food trucks, live music, and training opportunities.

The event days will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Detroit 4Fest, click here.