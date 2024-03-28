Bluey, Easter brunches and NCAA tournament among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the final days of March, how about a little entertainment out on the town? The NCAA tournament, the Michigan Panthers and concerts will keep downtown Detroit busy.

There are also ways to celebrate Easter and catch Bluey live on stage.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Bluey’s Big Play



Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you have kids, you already know how much they love the adventures of Bluey. And this weekend, you can see him and his friends live on tour at the Fox Theatre.

Caffeine and Chrome



Saturday 9 a.m. to. noon

Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit at 15011 Commerce Drive S. in Dearborn

Are you a car enthusiast? If so, you may want to check out Caffeine and Chrome, where you can cruise in with your rare or classic vehicle and check out others while enjoying pastries and coffee.

Damian and Stephen Marley



Friday 8 p.m.

The Fillmore at 2115 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can listen to reggae at The Fillmore in Detroit. Damian and Stephen Marley will be performing Friday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Easter Brunch



Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Sunday is Easter and if you’re looking for a classy spot to brunch with the family, you have your choice of great options. Seatings begin at 10 a.m. at the Ford House, the Daxton Hotel and the Royal Park Hotel, just to name a few. As you’d expect, each is pulling out all the stops for the big day.

Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks



Saturday 4 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Michigan Panthers are back, but this time with a new league. This season, the XFL and the United States Football League merged, creating the United Football League. Saturday is the Panthers’ first game of the season at Ford Field.

NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament Regionals



Friday 7:39 p.m. and 10:09 p.m.; Sunday TBA

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

March might be winding down, but March Madness is just heating up in Detroit. Experience all the fun at Little Ceasars Arena, which will host two Sweet 16 games on Friday and an Elite 8 game on Sunday.

The Whispers



Saturday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street

The legendary Whispers are in concert this weekend. They’ll be at Music Hall in Detroit on Saturday. You can catch them as they perform classics at 8 p.m.

