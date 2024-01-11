Comedy shows, roller derby & more among the 7 Things to do in the D

(WXYZ) — While many people are still coming down from the frenzy of the holidays, there are plenty of things to explore and do this weekend.
From celebrations to sporting events and even roller derby, here are 7 Things to do in the D this weekend.
Life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Henry Ford is celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting this Saturday through Monday. There will be featured events
- Saturday, Jan. 13 - Monday, Jan. 15 at The Henry Ford in Dearborn
- More information on The Henry Ford website
Too Hot To Handel – The Jazz-Gospel Messiah
Also honoring MLK’s legacy… there will be a special jazz-gospel performance at the Detroit Opera House. “Too Hot to Handle – The Jazz-Gospel Messiah” returns to Detroit after a four-year pause. The show is a rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” and features a choir, orchestra and soloists, echoing Dr. King’s message.
- Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Detroit Opera House
- More information on the Detroit Opera website
Detroit Roller Derby
If you’ve never had a chance to see a Detroit Roller Derby game yet, you’re in luck because there a double header this Saturday and the theme is Super Heroes.
It all starts with then Grand Prix Madonnas taking on the D-FUNK at 6pm at the Detroit Masonic Temple. Tickets are just 18 bucks ahead of time.
- Saturday, Jan. 13 starting at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Temple
- More information on the Detroit Roller Derby website
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday. Both teams collaborated for “Twin Night,” honoring twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson.
- Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets on the Detroit Pistons website
Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings come to town to face the Red Wings on Saturday night. The game starts at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets on the Red Wings site
Chris Tucker
Your favorite comedian from movies like Rush Hour and the 5th Element is in town this Friday. He’ll be performing live at the Fox Theatre as part of his "The Legend Tour."
- Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre
- Tickets on the 313 Presents website
Cedric the Entertainer
Also in town this weekend is Cedric the Entertainer. The stand-up comedian and actor will be at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board Theater on Friday at 8 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino at 8 p.m.
- Tickets on the 313 Presents website