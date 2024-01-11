Comedy shows, roller derby & more among the 7 Things to do in the D

(WXYZ) — While many people are still coming down from the frenzy of the holidays, there are plenty of things to explore and do this weekend.

From celebrations to sporting events and even roller derby, here are 7 Things to do in the D this weekend.

Life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Henry Ford is celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting this Saturday through Monday. There will be featured events



Saturday, Jan. 13 - Monday, Jan. 15 at The Henry Ford in Dearborn

More information on The Henry Ford website

Too Hot To Handel – The Jazz-Gospel Messiah

Also honoring MLK’s legacy… there will be a special jazz-gospel performance at the Detroit Opera House. “Too Hot to Handle – The Jazz-Gospel Messiah” returns to Detroit after a four-year pause. The show is a rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” and features a choir, orchestra and soloists, echoing Dr. King’s message.



Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Detroit Opera House

More information on the Detroit Opera website

Detroit Roller Derby

If you’ve never had a chance to see a Detroit Roller Derby game yet, you’re in luck because there a double header this Saturday and the theme is Super Heroes.

It all starts with then Grand Prix Madonnas taking on the D-FUNK at 6pm at the Detroit Masonic Temple. Tickets are just 18 bucks ahead of time.



Saturday, Jan. 13 starting at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Temple

More information on the Detroit Roller Derby website

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday. Both teams collaborated for “Twin Night,” honoring twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson.



Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena

Tickets on the Detroit Pistons website

Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings come to town to face the Red Wings on Saturday night. The game starts at 7 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena

Tickets on the Red Wings site

Chris Tucker

Your favorite comedian from movies like Rush Hour and the 5th Element is in town this Friday. He’ll be performing live at the Fox Theatre as part of his "The Legend Tour."



Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre

Tickets on the 313 Presents website

Cedric the Entertainer

Also in town this weekend is Cedric the Entertainer. The stand-up comedian and actor will be at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board Theater on Friday at 8 p.m.

