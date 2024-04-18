Dearborn Restaurant Week, Nicki Minaj, family fun events happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The winds have shifted and the events around Detroit are warming up. Dearborn Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend, Nicki Minaj will be in town and there are family-friendly events happening too.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Dearborn Restaurant Week



Participating restaurants in Dearborn

April 19 through April 28

Dearborn is one of the food capitals of the country and wouldn’t you know it — Dearborn Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs through April 28. Choose from over 25 locations offering prix-fixe menus of $15, $25 or $40. Tickets are not required but some require reservations, so make sure to check ahead.

Detroit Festival of Laughs



Friday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Get ready to laugh! The Detroit Festival of Laughs is happening Friday at the Fox Theatre. The comedian lineup includes Lavell Crawford and Tony Roberts. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $59.

Earth Day cleanups in Detroit



Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eliza Howell Park, Dequindre Cut Greenway and Rouge Park in Detroit

Now that it’s spring, Detroit is getting spruced up ahead of summer. The Detroit Parks Coalition is hosting Earth Day cleanup events on Saturday at Eliza Howell Park and the Dequindre Cut Greenway and two on Sunday at Rouge Park. There are more cleanup events next week.

Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market



Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embassy Suites at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia

Local homemade is back with the Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market. You can find seasonal decor, garden art and even Mother’s Day gifts. It’s happening at the Embassy Suites in Livonia on Friday and Saturday. Admission of $4 will get you in both days, and kids under 12 are free.

Nicki Minaj



Friday 8:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The woman who’s often referred to as the “Queen of Rap” is making a stop in Detroit. Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., with Nicki set to come out around 9.

Open Studios



Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cranbrook Academy of Art at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

There’s only one time of year when the public can explore the studios of Cranbrook Academy of Art. And lucky for you, it’s this Saturday. The event includes free tours and admission to many areas. Plus, there will be student art for sale.

Touch-a-Truck



Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Southfield Municipal Campus North Parking Lot

26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield

If you’re looking for more free things to do, the Southfield Parks and Recreation Department will host Touch-a-Truck on Sunday. There will be big trucks like semis, fire engines and wreckers as well as smaller vehicles like police cruisers and snowplows.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.