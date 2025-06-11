Summer celebration happening this weekend in Detroit's Parker's Alley

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Decked Out Detroit is hosting a revamped Parker's Alley where modern retail and dining experiences meet for a summer celebration. Sitting at 1413 Farmer St., the alley has a curated selection of local entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. The origin of Parker's Alley pays homage to Thomas Parker, who acquired the lot in 1809 for $1, making him one of Detroit's first indigenous landowners. Today, a plaque from 2021 remains there in his honor.

INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING FOR ALL AGES

Parker's Alley welcomes patrons and offers activities for all ages. This coming week they will host, "Interactive Programming For All Ages," an action-packed experience filled with live music, artisanal markets, face painting, vinyl record art and more. The event will be held in Parker's Alley alongside Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward Ave. on Saturday, June 14, 12-8 p.m.



In addition to the alley's charming aesthetic, is a love lock fence. The fence highlights a romantic tradition attributed to Paris Pont des Arts bridge. Visitors are welcome to place a lock on the fence in memory of their cherished experience at Parker's Alley. For more information, click here.