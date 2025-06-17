Detroit City Lions hosting free Juneteenth Freedom Bowl Football Classic Festival

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Lions (DCL) Youth Club is organizing a free Juneteenth event, filled with football, food and fun for the whole family.

DCL says this is the first of what will be an annual event: the Juneteenth Freedom Bowl Football Classic Festival.

The event, which is free admission, will feature food trucks, a D.J., live music, spoken word artists, and hands-on family fun. The family fun includes a Kids Zone, football competitions and family field games.

This event is happening all day long at the University of Detroit Mercy on Saturday, June 21.

“This weekend is about unity, upliftment, and transformation,” says Devon Buskin founder of DCL alongside his wife, Bituin. “We’re celebrating Juneteenth, while lifting the people shaping Detroit’s future. It’s all about building confidence, character, and community.”

For more info on volunteer opportunities and becoming a sponsor, click here.