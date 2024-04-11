Detroit Greek Parade, WWE 'Smackdown' and Andrea Bocelli happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The eclipse might be behind us, but there’s plenty to look forward to this weekend.

You can see some iconic people at Astronomicon, celebrate history and culture at the Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade and hear Andrea Bocelli perform.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

All Things Equal



Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

Broadway in Detroit is highlighting the life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The play called “All Things Equal” takes the audience through RBG’s accomplishments and hardships and shows her sense of humor.

Andrea Bocelli



Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re interested in hearing classic music, Andrea Bocelli will be in concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. The iconic Italian tenor’s tour is celebrating the 30th year of his career as well as his 65th birthday.

Astronomicon



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burton Manor at 27777 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia

People might be done looking up at the sky, but Astronomicon will have you mingling with the stars. It’s one of the area’s leading pop culture conventions. You can rub elbows with iconic actors, horror legends and WWE Hall of famers all in one place.

Bird Walk at Ford House



Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Edsel and Eleanor Ford House at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores

If you want to spend some time in nature communing with nature, get those binoculars out for a special Bird Walk at the Ford House. The morning event starts at the picturesque Ford House grounds where each outing offers the chance for a unique experience to see many birds, followed by coffee and tea. The event is happening again on April 27.

Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade



Sunday 3 p.m.

Greektown in Detroit

The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade returns on Sunday. Celebrating Greek history and culture, the event features churches, dance groups, food and organizations like Detroit’s three professional sports teams. Organizers say Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is among leaders who will be in attendance. The event starts at noon and the parade takes over the streets of Greektown at 3 p.m.

Witches Night Bazaar: Rite of spring



Friday 7 p.m. to midnight

Tangent Gallery & Hastings Street Ballroom at 715 E. Milwaukee Avenue in Detroit

If you’re feeling a bit supernatural, you can commune with your coven at the Witches Night Bazaar. It’s a mystical Rite of Spring evening of art, music and magic. Join a selection of artists and merchants specializing in jewelry, self-care and fine art.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown



Friday 7:45 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

WWE's "Friday Night Smackdown" is taking over Little Caesars Arena. The live action begins Friday at 7:45 p.m.

