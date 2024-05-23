Detroit Movement Festival and Memorial Day events happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Memorial Day holiday means a busy extended weekend. There are ways to celebrate and honor our fallen soldiers. Other events will get people dancing and moving outside.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Detroit Diaspora Day Party



Saturday noon to 10 p.m.

Eastern Market at

The music keeps going this Sunday at the ultimate cultural extravaganza, the 6th Annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party. It features electrifying DJs.

Detroit Movement Festival



Saturday through Monday 2 p.m. to midnight

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

Detroit’s world-famous Movement Festival is back in Hart Plaza this weekend. The extended holiday weekend means you’ll have extra day to dance to the electronic beats along the riverfront. The festival draws tens of thousands of people from all around.

Detroit People Mover Raid Train



Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detroit People Mover Bricktown Station at 715 Beaubien Street in Detroit

Before heading to the Movement Festival, you can stop by the Detroit People Mover’s Raid Train. The family-friendly experience kicks off a series of summer events hosted by the Detroit People Mover. It Includes DJs, activities, raffles and more.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays



Thursday and Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 11:35 a.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers are on a four-day game stretch against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday through Sunday. Thursday night is Canadian Heritage Night, Friday celebrates Polish American heritage and on Saturday,you could leave with a Tigers hoodie.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maple Beach in Milford Township

If you’re looking to slow things down and appreciate art, you can check out the Kensington Metropark Art Fair. The fair starts daily at 10am and is free for everyone.

Memorial Day events



All weekend

Various locations in metro Detroit

To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, the community is gathering for parades, festivals and moments of reflection. We have a list of events in Metro Detroit on our website.

West Dearborn Walking Tour



Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dearborn Historical Museum Commandant's Quarters at 21950 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

A walking tour in Dearborn will highlight past and present milestones in the city. From the Ford Motor Company to new projects, you’ll see what makes Dearborn so special during the two-hour tour. Admission is $10. Tickets for kids under 12 are $5.

