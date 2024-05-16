Eastern Market Flower Day, Motor City Comic Con and more happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Now that the temperatures are rising, wouldn't it be nice to get out on the town? This weekend, you can check out Eastern Market for Flower Day, enjoy wine or take a walking tour of downtown Detroit.

Motor City Comic Con also returns. Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Black History downtow Detroit walking tour



Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Roasting Plant Coffee at 660 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can take a walking tour of downtown Detroit and hear about Black history. Lifelong Detroiter Glen Hendricks will share stories dating back 70 years. He’ll highlight Black-owned businesses, the Black Bottom neighborhood, Coleman Young and more. The free, two-hour tour starts at the Roasting Plant Coffee.

Cirque Italia Water Circus



Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Fairlane Town Center at 18900 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

The circus is coming to town — this time in Dearborn. Cirque Italia will take you back in time to the era of sock hops, muscle cars and Elvis Presley. You can expect to see jugglers, low wire acts and a wheel of death. The shows will entertain all ages.

Eastern Market Flower Day



Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

If you've been itching to get some plants in the ground and beautify your home, this is your weekend as Eastern Market Flower Day returns. Vendors from across the Midwest will be selling the cream of the crop to transplant into your yard and garden.

Michigan Panthers vs Memphis Showboats



Saturday 4 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

This weekend is your last chance to catch the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field this season. They take on the Memphis Showboats on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Motor City Comic Con



Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

It's once again time to mix and mingle at the Motor City Comic Con. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Dress up, buy merchandise, listen to speakers and even hang out with Helen Hunt. A one-day tickets start at $30.

Royal Oak Wine Stroll



Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Several locations in downtown Royal Oak

You can spend time at the Royal Oak Wine Stroll. The event is happening over 15 participating Royal Oak locations. Your $50 ticket gets you food and wine at each.

Uncork Me Michigan



Saturday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can explore wine made in our own backyard Saturday at Comerica Park. Dozens of winemakers will showcase their creations during Uncork Me Michigan. You can taste more than 90 different samples. There will also be live performances, music and food. General admission is $55.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.