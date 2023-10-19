Fall festivals, Disney Junior Live and KISS' final tour among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, the fall and Halloween festivities continue.

You can also catch Disney Junior Live, KISS' final tour and an exhibit showcasing Nelson Mandela’s life.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Cider in the City



Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1903 Grand River Avenue

If you’re looking for a fall event that's a little more adult oriented, look no further than Cider in the City at Beacon Park. The event features all the fun of autumn like pumpkin picking, horse-drawn hayrides and make and take crafts. There will also be cocktails, mocktails and DJs spinning live music. Blake's Farm, food trucks and Lumen Detroit will be at the event.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza



Friday 6 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Disney Junior Live is making a stop at Fox Theatre on Friday. During the "Costume Palooza" show, Mickey, Minnie and their friends try to throw a costume party that gets interrupted by mysterious weather. Get ready to sing, dance and see special effects while in your own costume.

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village



Thursday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Greenfield Village at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Greenfield Village is celebrating Halloween with harvest markets and ghostly performances. It all takes place in the bewitched backdrop of the village during the day and after hours.

Halloween Science



Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Cranbrook Institute of Science at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

The Cranbrook Institute of Science is inviting you for an interactive Halloween experience with the family. The Halloween Science event includes pumpkin launching, creepy critters, hands-on activities and stage shows.

KISS "End of the Road World Tour"



Friday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

KISS is coming to Detroit with their “End of the Road World Tour.” You can catch the rock 'n' roll legends at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Macomb County HarvestFest



Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Freedom Hill County Park pavilion at 14900 Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights

If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween and some family-friendly fall fun, the Macomb County Harvest Festhas you covered. Families are encouraged to come in costume. There will be safe trick-or-treating stations, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, magic, children's tattoos, food and so much more.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition



Saturday through Jan. 15, 2024 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Opening Saturday through the middle of January at the Henry Ford Museum is an exhibit taking you through Nelson Mandela’s life. The interactive experience features unseen film, photos and displays showing Mandela’s character and the challenges he faced from childhood through his years as South Africa’s president. Historical artifacts loaned from his family will be showcased.

