Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As Father's Day and Juneteenth approach, there are events to celebrate both holidays this weekend in metro Detroit.

You can also participate in a running music festival and learn about the Motor City's history. Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Father's Day Mini-Golf at Cranbrook Art Museum



Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crankbrook Art Museum at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

Cranbrook Art Museum is honoring Father's Day by offering free admission to one person per group for Cranbrook on the Green. The artist-designed mini-golf course features 11 holes. Also happening on Sunday, there's a special Mobile Dueling Pianos rock 'n' roll and comedy show at Festival Park to celebrate Father's Day.

Foreigner & Styx



Saturday 6:45 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

Legendary rock bands Foreigner and Styx are on the road together and will be at Pine Knob Music Theatre. The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour” features John Waite as a special guest.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival



4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saginaw Street in downtown Pontiac

The city of Pontiac is hosting a festival to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday. The Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival will have activities, music, food a kids zone and finish off with a fireworks show. There are other independence events happening in metro Detroit including the Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration and the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market.

Motor City Origins Tour



Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ford Piquette Plant Museum at 461 Piquette Avenue in Detroit

A special, after-hours tour at the Ford Piquette Plant Museum will explore the history of the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood in Detroit. The neighborhood is credited as a major part of the Motor City's history, with Ford, Dodge, Cadillac and more part of Detroit being the automotive capital of the world. There will be a happy half-hour with a crostini bar, a theater presentation and a guided tour.

Motor Muster



Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greenfield Village at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Motor Muster returns to Greenfield Village this weekend for the 35th anniversary. You'll be taken back "to the golden area of car culture" as car owners show off vehicles they preserved and restored. Guests will hear from experts, see historic vignettes and can enjoy live music.

Night Nation Run



Gates open 6 p.m., pre-race 7 p.m., race 8:30 p.m., after party follows

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

A running music festival is coming to Comerica Park and it benefits a great cause. It starts with a pre-party with DJs and dancing to get runner loose. During the run, DJs, dancers, a bubble zone, a light show and more will fill the course. The real party starts after racers cross the finish line with more music, dancing, confetti, giveaways and more. Money raised will go to Stand Up To Cancer, which will help with cancer research.

Stroll for Epilepsy



Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Detroit Zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

The community is coming together to raise awareness for epilepsy with a walk at the Detroit Zoo. They event also fights stigma, misdiagnoses and discrimination. Money raised helps the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

