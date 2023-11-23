Holiday light displays, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical and Red Wings among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re looking for ways to get out after enjoying your Thanksgiving turkey, events in metro Detroit will keep you entertained.

You can explore holiday light displays, watch Broadway in Detroit perform "Mrs. Doubtfire" and cheer on sports teams.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Red Wings



Sunday 1 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Have you caught a Detroit Red Wings game yet? The post-Thanksgiving Sunday game might be a great option. Plus, they're having a knit hat giveaway for the first 7,500 fans.

Home for the Holidays at Ford House



Friday through Dec. 30

The Ford House at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores

You can visit a new event at the Ford House. The historic family home of Edsel and Eleanor Ford is transforming into a winter experience. During “Home for the Holidays,” you can walk through the estate and see elegant holiday lighting while you take in the family’s history. And you can grab some hot chocolate on your way out.

Indie Arts and Crafts Fest



Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

441 W. Canfield Street Unit #10 in Detroit

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday and one way you can shop local is by supporting crafters at the Indie Arts & Craft Fest in Midtown Detroit. The holiday market is happening across the street from Motor City Brewing Works. The juried craft show features works from 25 local crafters, handcrafted beer and baked treats.

Michigan State vs. Penn State at Ford Field



Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Michigan State football fans are in for a treat. The team will be in Detroit to take on Penn State at Ford Field on Friday.

"Mrs. Doubtfire"



Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

Broadway in Detroit is bringing your favorite Scottish nanny to the stage. “Mrs. Doubtfire” is playing at Fisher Theatre this weekend. Fans of the beloved film and theater lovers will not want to miss this new musical comedy that tells a heartfelt story.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo



Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

Everyone loves the Detroit Zoo, but have you ever had a chance to see it at night? Lit up with millions of twinkling lights, now’s your chance. Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo opens this weekend and runs through Jan. 7. You can check out the nearly 500 festive displays, sculptures and even a walk-through tunnel while sipping hot cocoa.

Winter Wonder Lights & Holiday Walk at Meadow Brook



Friday through Dec. 30

Meadow Brook Hall at 350 Estate Drive in Rochester

If you’re looking for some dazzling holiday lights, it’s hard to beat Meadow Brook Hall and its display. During the day, you can experience the Holiday Walk and at night, you can catch the Winter Wonder Lights. The National Historic Landmark will be lit up starting this weekend through the end of December.

