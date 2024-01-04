How you can enjoy winter fun in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The holiday season might be over, but there’s still time to enjoy winter fun. It's the final weekend for the Downtown Detroit Markets and Monroe Street Midway.

Cirque du Soleil and the Fire and Ice Festival return to Detroit. Here are seven things to do in the D:

Cirque du Soleil Crystal



Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Cirque du Soleil returns to Detroit this weekend with its “Crystal” show. Circus act performers will hit the ice during this special production at Little Caesars Arena.

Downtown Detroit Markets



Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cadillac Square at 662 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Downtown Detroit Markets are open in Cadillac Square through this weekend. They open Daily at 11 and stay open until 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday and until 11pm Friday and Saturday. Dozens of vendors are selling apparel, home goods, food and even pet accessories.

Fire and Ice Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

The Fire and Ice Festival returns to Valade Park. You’ll experience medieval fun with a winter twist that includes oversized fires, an ice carving competition and, of course, turkey legs. Elsa from "Frozen" and Renaissance Fair performers will also make appearances.

Holly Trolley



Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Five locations around downtown Detroit

You can hop on a festive trolley that makes stops around the holiday magic in downtown Detroit. The Holly Trolley makes five stops — the Book Tower, Capitol Park, Campus Martius Park, Parker’s Alley and Columbia Street. The trolley runs about every 15 minutes and is a great way to explore town for free through Sunday.

Monroe Street Midway



Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Street Midway at 22 Monroe Street in Detroit

You can enjoy winter games at the Monroe Street Midway. From an arctic slide to bumper cars to an arcade, it’s a great place to take the family. You have until Sunday to take in the fun.

The Big, Bright Light Show



Main Street in downtown Rochester

Every night 5 p.m. to midnight

If you haven’t seen The Big, Bright Light Show in Rochester, you still have a couple more weeks to get a visit in. More than 1 million lights downtown will be beaming out holiday cheer through Jan. 21. You can also visit art galleries, shops and restaurants.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park



Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Sitting right in the heart of downtown Detroit is The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Ice skating is open until March 3.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.