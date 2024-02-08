Mardi Gras at Valade, Black History Month events happening this weekend in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With warmer weather this weekend, you're going to want to take the opportunity to get out and about. Festivals are celebrating Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Black history.

Michigan and Michigan State hockey teams will once again compete for the Iron D trophy at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Black History Month at the Henry Ford



Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Henry Ford Museum of Innovation at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

The Henry Ford museum is celebrating Black History Month by reflecting on the past, celebrating the present and committing to creating a more just future. This weekend, you can catch a special dance performance followed by various music and cultural exhibits all month long.

Black History Month at the Detroit Institute of Arts



Monday though Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Institute of Arts at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Institute of Arts has big plans this Black History Month. The “Regeneration: Black Cinema” exhibit is honoring the works of African American filmmakers and actors from the beginning of cinema through the Civil Rights Movement. Films will also be shown on weekends all month long at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the DIA.

Duel in the D



Saturday 8:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena this weekend for Duel in the D. Hockeytown fans can catch Michigan and Michigan State teams hit the ice during their annual rivalry game, competing for the Iron D trophy.

Mardi Gras at Valade



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 E. Atwater Street in Detroit

It might not be quite as balmy as it is down in New Orleans, but you can get a taste of the Big Easy and Caribbean Carnival this weekend at Mardi Gras at Valade.

It all kicks off Friday with some Karaoke and Mardi Gras mask making, but things really get going Saturday.

Nicolas Copernicus Jubilee Exhibition



Feb. 4 through Feb. 17 noon to 6 p.m.

American Polish Cultural Center at 2975 E. Maple Road in Troy

The earth doesn’t revolve around you — actually, it revolves around the sun, and we have Polish hero Nicolas Copernicus to thank for that discovery. The American Polish Cultural Center is celebrating the 550th anniversary. Anyone with Polish roots or those just interested in Polish culture can swing by the center in Troy. It’s open daily for the exhibition through Feb. 17.

Valentine’s Soul Jam



Saturday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking to plan something with love at the center, the Valentine’s Soul Jam is happening the weekend at the Fox Theatre. You’ll hear music from Heatwave, Enchantment and more.

Winter LoveFest

