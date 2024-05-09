Mother's Day events, Hightail to Ale 5K and mini-golf among weekend events

DETRIOT (WXYZ) — We love our mothers and the rich history of our city. There are events in metro Detroit to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.

You can also take a walking tour of Detroit, participate in a 5K event with Atwater Brewery and play mini-golf.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Cranbrook on the Green



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crankbrook Art Museum at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

There's an opportunity to take part in National Mini-Golf Day. Cranbrook on the Green is back at the Cranbrook Art Museum. The artist-designed mini-golf course features 11 holes. One person per family can play for free Saturday and Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros



Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 6:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park 2100 Woodward Avenue at in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers are home this weekend at Comerica Park. They take on the Houston Astros Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown Detroit Art and Architecture Walking Tour



Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Roasting Plant Coffee at 660 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

We have some amazing buildings and art in our city and this weekend, you can gain some real knowledge when you join the Downtown Detroit Art and Architecture Walking Tour. You’ll get an expert guide for a two-hour exploration of prolific architects and emerging artists in the Motor City.

Hightail to Ale 5K



Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Atwater Brewery at 237 Joseph Campau Street in Detroit

Atwater Brewery is hosting a party Friday night that starts off with a 5K warmup. During Hightail to Ale, you can participate in the run and enjoy the riverfront scene with friends and family. There will also be food trucks, music and swag.

Patti LaBelle and El DeBarge: Salute 2 Mother’s



Sunday 6 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Maybe you want to hear some music this weekend. Patti LaBelle and El DeBarge will be at the Fox Theatre on Sunday for their “Salute 2 Mother’s” concert. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Pewabic Mother’s Day Event



Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pewabic Pottery at 10125 E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

You can get a vase, a free floral arrangement and celebrate your mom at the historic Pewabic Mother’s Day Event.S hop their collection of handcrafted ceramics and ceramic art by over 30 artists. There will be complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Royal Oak in Bloom



7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking lots at 150 W. 6th Street and 163 6th Street in downtown Royal Oak

Mother’s Day weekend also means planting weekend. You can get your yard off to a great start by checking out Royal Oak in Bloom. The flower and garden sale has been held annually for 29 years now. You’ll be able to find plants galore along with other landscaping items and decorative elements for your lawn.

