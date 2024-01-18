Motown Magic, Frost Festival and magic show among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The focus right now is football in Detroit and the Lions' success. But you can also check out a couple festivals.

A magic show will bring illusions to Fisher Theatre. Here are seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Lions



Sunday 3 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street

The Detroit Lions have done it again and this will be the second weekend in a row that the team hosts a playoff game at Ford Field. The Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are already north of $600, but can you really put a price on Detroit history?

Fowling



Ann Arbor: Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.; Hamtramck: Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 2 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fowling Warehouse at 3901 Christopher Street in Hamtramck or Ann Arbor at 3050 Washtenaw Avenue

Have you ever been fowling? It's a combination of football and bowling, and you can try it this weekend in Hamtramck or Ann Arbor. Both locations have full bars and allow you to bring in food. So, get some friends together for some friendly competition.

Frost Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Rochester

Those willing to brave the cold can stop by the Frost Festival in downtown Rochester. The theme is “Under the Sea.” You can see ice sculptures and live ice carvings as well as roast marshmallows and play games.

Motown Magic



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 E. Atwater Street in Detroit

You can celebrate Detroit during Motown Magic at Valade Park Friday through Sunday. Classic Motown music played by local DJs will keep you entertained as you stroll through a local vendor market. There will also be food trucks and activities.

Novi Home Show



Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

The Novi Home Show is back at Suburban Collection Showplace all weekend. It’s your one-stop shop for all things home improvement from flooring to hot tubs. You can also consult and hire professionals.

Onesie Bar Crawl



Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brass Rail Pizza Bar at 18 West Adams Avenue in Detroit

Brrr, it's cold outside. You’re going to need to layer up Saturday for the official Detroit Onesie Bar Crawl. The crawl starts at Brass Rail Pizza Bar. Admission is $5, which includes two drinks. Plus there’s an after party following the event.

The Champions of Magic



Saturday 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard

Magicians are bringing their grand illusions live to the Fisher Theatre. You can expect an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, levitation and interactive magic during The Champions of Magic show. It’s entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

Related:



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.