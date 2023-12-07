Novi Pet Expo, 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' and Detroit Tequila Festival happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It might be close to the holidays but this weekend, you can also focus on your pet and sample a variety of tequilas.

The Novi Pet Expo and the Detroit Tequila Festival return. You can also watch shows like "The Hip Hop Nutcracker."

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

A Magical Cirque Christmas



Friday 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The holiday magic continues at Fox Theatre on Friday. Word-class entertainers will perform their various and incredible talents to holiday music. Organizers say you can expect nostalgia and charm during this enchanting show.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can cheer on the Detroit Red Wings as they take on the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. It’ll be Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night, and you could go home with a mini Mike Vernon goalie mask.

Detroit Tequila Festival



Friday 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 3 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

What’s the first thing you think about when you think of winter and Detroit? It's probably not tequila! But you’re in luck because the Detroit Tequila Festival is Friday at Eastern Market. There will be over 80 of the finest tequilas to choose from as you sample your way through the event.

Disney's "Frozen" Musical



Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Opera House at 1526 Broadway Street in Detroit

Broadway in Detroit has brought “Frozen" the musical to the stage at the Detroit Opera House. You’ll hear your favorite songs from the movie as well as a dozen new tunes. It’s expected to be an unforgettable experience. If you can’t catch the show this weekend, there’s another round of shows next week.

Handcrafters Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market



Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embassy Suites at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia

Would it really be Christmas without a little homemade magic? Luckily, the Handcrafters Tinsel and Treasures artist show is this weekend in Livonia. You can check out the high-quality handmade holiday decor and gifts. Drinks, cocktails and concessions will be available to keep you going while you shop.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker"



Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

You may have seen “The Nutcracker” but this weekend, you can watch a twist on the holiday classic. "The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is coming to Fisher Theatre on Saturday. The remixed show tells the same story, but the characters are now in New York City. You can expect Tchaikovsky’s music mashed up with a DJ, violinists, all-star dancers and digital graffiti. One of hip hop’s founding fathers, Kurtis Blow, will open up the show. There are two showings.

Holiday Novi Pet Expo



Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

We know you love your pet like your family — sometimes maybe even more. This weekend, Michigan’s largest indoor family pet event takes place at the Holiday Novi Pet Expo. You can check out interactive installations, shopping and entertainment. Kids can even ride a pony.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.