PAW Patrol adventure, Cupid’s Undie Run and Pride celebration among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re in the doldrums of winter, there’s lots going on around town to lift your spirits.

New science and "PAW Patrol" exhibits will keep families entertained. The Cupid’s Undie Run is happening, and there's an event celebrating Pride.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Above and Beyond exhibit



Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 8

Michigan Science Center at 5020 John R Street in Detroit

You can race at the speed of sound at the Michigan Science Center. The new Above and Beyond exhibit allows you to take flight, giving you a 360-degree view of Earth from orbit and taking you on a journey to Mars. Flying cars and space elevators are a part of the unique experience. You have until Sept. 8 to check it out.

African American Book Expo



Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Historical People's Community Church at 8601 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This Saturday is the eighth annual African American Book Expo and Read-in at the Historical People’s Community Church. The one-day family book event is hosted to promote, preserve and sustain literacy while celebrating the heritage of Black history.

Cupid's Undie Run



Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Tin Roof at 47 E. Adams Avenue in Detroit

Is there anything that says love more than running outside in Detroit in your undies? Well, you’re invited to join in Cupid’s Undie Run. The event starts off with drinking and dancing before the run, which is about 1 mile. A dance party helps close out the event. Funds raised will support neurofibromatosis research.

Lewis Black



Saturday 8 p.m.

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

If you’d like to catch a comedy show, you’re in luck because Lewis Black will be in town. He’ll be performing his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour” at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Living All Alone



Saturday 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

A new musical is paying tribute to the late Phylllis Hyman. “Living All Alone” tells the story of the singer’s life, leading up to her death. You can see it Saturday and Sunday at Fisher Theatre.

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play



Feb. 18 through April 28; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

A new exhibit for "PAW Patrol" fans is coming to the Henry Ford museum on Sunday. During “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play,” you’ll be helping the pups solve problems in Adventure Bay by performing rescues, recycling and lending a paw in a cake competition. The adventure is at the museum until April 28.

Winterfest: Celebrating Pride



Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company at 373 Peterboro Street in Detroit

It might be frosty out there, but it’s never too cold to celebrate Pride. Join Detroit Shipping Company this Saturday for their first-ever Winterfest: Celebrating Pride. Admission includes a hot cocoa bar, a DJ dance party and friendship bracelet making.

