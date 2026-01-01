PWHL returning to Detroit this weekend, including two metro Detroit natives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Professional women's hockey is returning to Detroit this weekend. Two teams are facing off on neutral ice at Little Caesars Arena.

More than 14,000 people attended the March game in Detroit, giving hockey fans a chance to see the excitement of this league, now in it's third season. Facing off on Saturday night are the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Boston Fleet.

Boston's Megan Keller is from Farmington, and Vancouver's Mellissa Channell-Watkins is from Plymouth. The athletes told us what it means to play in front of the home crowd.

"Women's hockey continues to grow throughout Detroit and youth hockey continues to get bigger and bigger, so they deserve something to look forward to once they're our age. And now I think they have something to watch and realize their dreams can come true one day; they can be the players skating on the ice at Little Caesars Arena," Keller said.

"Seeing all the girls wearing the same jerseys that I wore growing up in the stands is something that hits close to home, and it just makes me so excited to see where hockey's going to go in the future," Channell-Watkins said.

Fans can watch team practices tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday's game is at 7 p.m.; tickets are available at this link.

You can watch PWHL games on TV20. The Ottawa Charge take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

