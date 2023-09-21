Willie Nelson, Made in Michigan Festival and Disney on Ice among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's time to celebrate fall, music, art and Michigan this weekend as several festivals take over metro Detroit.

Families can also enjoy Disney on Ice at Little Caesars Arena. Here are seven things to do in the D:

Disney on Ice "Find Your Hero"



Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The magical adventure of Disney on Ice is returning to Little Caesars Arena. The “Find Your Hero” show will bring Disney stories to life and help you discover the hero that’s in all of us while your favorite characters take to the ice.

Fire and Flannel Festival



Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Downtown Wyandotte in the area of the Yack Arena Parking Lot and city streets

The Fire and Flannel Festival may be about fire and flannel, but the Wyandotte festival is also a celebration about all things fall. The event has a carnival, fire magic acts, axe throwing, chainsaw carving and more. Those attending are encouraged to wear flannel.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair



Friday 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 Mile, Troy and Allen Streets, west of Woodward Avenue

Art enthusiasts will flock to downtown Ferndale for the city’s Funky Art Fair. With more than 140 juried artists and authors, there’s something for everyone. You can even go look for hidden chalk installations and drawings along 9 Mile and Troy Street. And it doesn’t stop there, you can head across Woodward to the art fair’s sister show, the DIY Street Fair for even more fun.

Made in Michigan Festival



Friday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Allen Road between Southfield Road and Roosevelt Avenue in downtown Allen Park

It's time to celebrate the mitten state during the Made in Michigan Festival in downtown Allen Park. The event has everything with a Michigan spin including Great Lakes art, food, drink and even a Mitten Kids Activity Zone.

Outlaw Music Festival



Friday 5:55 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

If you’ve always done things your own way and you have an eclectic taste in music, this is your weekend as the Outlaw Music Festival comes to Pine Knob this Friday. The event is presented by Willie Nelson for his 90th birthday and features the likes of bands such as The Wolfpack and The String Cheese Incident.

St. Pius Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church at 14101 Superior Street in Southgate

The St. Pius Festival returns to Southgate with a carnival, food, raffles and more all weekend long.

Victorian Festival



Friday 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

East Main Street in Northville

You can travel back in time during the Victorian Festival in Northville. The three-day event is celebrating the Victorian era with a parade, theatrical performances, duck races and more.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.