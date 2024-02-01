Winter Blast Royal Oak, Plymouth Ice Festival among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are opportunities to get outside and enjoy family fun during winter-themed festivals this weekend in metro Detroit.

Tim Allen will be in town performing stand-up comedy and the MARVAC RV and Camping Show returns to Suburban Collection Showplace.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Pistons



Friday 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are playing at home twice this weekend. First, they take on the LA Clippers on Friday. Then on Sunday, they host the Orlando Magic.

Fireside Fridays



4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

If you head over to Valade Park in Detroit Friday night, there will be activities and games for all ages. This week's theme is Black History Family Fun Night, which features Black History, culture games and trivia. There will also be hot chocolate and an interactive coloring mural.

MARVAC RV and Camping Show



Wednesday through Friday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Those who are adventurous may want to stop by the MARVAC RV and Camping Show at Suburban Collection Showplace. The show features hundreds of RVs including folding campers, motor homes, travel trailers and more. Booths will also have parts, accessories and campground information.

Nicolaus Copernicus Jubilee Exhibition



Sunday through Feb. 17 noon to 6 p.m.

American Polish Cultural Center at 2975 E. Maple Road in Troy

Over at the American Polish Cultural Center starting Sunday is the Nicolaus Copernicus 550th Jubilee Exhibition. The exhibit is celebrating astronomer and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus. Admission is free.

Plymouth Ice Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Plymouth

Winter festivities return this weekend with the Plymouth Ice Festival. You can expect an ice sculpture, an ice thrown and tubing. A petting zoo will also keep kids and people young at heart entertained. If you start getting too cold, you can warm up in the Hot Spot. There will also be music, food and an ice bar. Local businesses are participating in Bingo.

Tim Allen



Saturday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre

Comedian and actor Tim Allen will be performing stand-up comedy at Fox Theatre this weekend. The show is for those 18 or older.

Winter Blast Royal Oak

