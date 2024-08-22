Third Judicial Court cases moving to new Criminal Justice Center starting Sept. 3

All criminal cases at the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan will be moved to Wayne County's new Criminal Justice Center starting Sept. 3.

See inside the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center in the video below

Inside the new Wayne County criminal justice center

The new center – located at 5301 Russell St. – is near the intersection of I-75 and Warren Ave.

That date is also when the court's move from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice will be complete.

According to Wayne County, the Third Judicial Circuit will provide limited services for court operations normally held at the criminal division due to the relocation from Aug. 26-30, and during this time, resources will be moved and staff will get acclimated to the CJC.

The new Criminal Justice Center is located between E. Warren Ave. and E. Ferry St. and the court's entrance is located on the southeast side of the building, adjacent to Russel St.

Public parking is available in Lot C, across the street from the entrance, and Lot B, one block north of the entrance, which can be seen on the website here. All parties with business at the Court’s Criminal Division must use the main entrance.

In all, there are 26 courtrooms and 52 lawyer and client meeting rooms. Jurors assigned will gather at the Jury Assembly Room, which holds 350 people.

“The CJC allows us to utilize state-of-the-art court technology in a larger space more conducive to all visitors to conduct their business,” says Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Patricia Perez Fresard. “It also supports our ability to provide a safe environment for all, helping to build trust between members of the community, the Court and all of our Wayne County partners.”